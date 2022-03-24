Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:01 am

Dense Fog Advisory issued March 24 at 1:01AM PDT until March 24 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast and San Luis Obispo
County Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving
conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog may Highways 1 and
101, and State Route 246.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Alerts
Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content