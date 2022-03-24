Dense Fog Advisory issued March 24 at 1:01AM PDT until March 24 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast and San Luis Obispo

County Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving

conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog may Highways 1 and

101, and State Route 246.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.