* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving

conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog may include State

Routes 154 and 246.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.