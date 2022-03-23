Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued March 23 at 9:20PM PDT until March 24 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving
conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog may Highways 1 and
101, and State Route 246.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

