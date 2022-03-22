Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 5:53AM PDT until March 22 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest in the hills and mountains.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley,
Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, San
Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the
Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.