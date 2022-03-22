Skip to Content
By
Updated
today at 2:02 pm
Published 5:53 am

Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 5:53AM PDT until March 22 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 2 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

