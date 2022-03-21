Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 2:17AM PDT until March 21 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include
Highways 101 and 154.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.