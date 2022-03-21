Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 2:17AM PDT until March 21 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include

Highways 101 and 154.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.