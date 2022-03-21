Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 2:17AM PDT until March 21 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty
winds include Highways 14, 23, and 118, as well as Interstate
5.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.