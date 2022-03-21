Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 2:00PM PDT until March 22 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Strongest in the hills and mountains.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County

Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Clarita

Valley and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.