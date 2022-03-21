Beach Hazards Statement issued March 21 at 3:57AM PDT until March 21 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 6 to 9 feet with local sets to 10 feet.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and

surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Surf will be highest on exposed west and

northwest facing beaches.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since

they can be deadly locations in such conditions.