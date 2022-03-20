High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 5:07AM PDT until March 21 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major
roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include
Interstate 5 and Highway 33.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.