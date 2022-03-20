High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 2:38PM PDT until March 21 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65

mph expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa

Monica Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major

roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include

Interstate 5 and Highway 33.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.