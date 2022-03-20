Beach Hazards Statement issued March 20 at 12:48PM PDT until March 21 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the
hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and
surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Surf will be highest on exposed west
facing beaches.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties,
since they can be deadly locations in such conditions.