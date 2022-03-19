Wind Advisory issued March 19 at 8:14PM PDT until March 21 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County

Coastal Valleys.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds

include Highways 14, 23, and 118, as well as Interstate 5.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.