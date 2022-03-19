Wind Advisory issued March 19 at 2:02PM PDT until March 21 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County
Coastal Valleys.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments