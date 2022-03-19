Wind Advisory issued March 19 at 2:02PM PDT until March 20 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, north
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT
Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM
PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments