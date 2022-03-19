High Wind Warning issued March 19 at 8:14PM PDT until March 21 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 25 to 40 mph with
damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT
Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM
PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major
roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include
Interstate 5 and Highway 33.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.