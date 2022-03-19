High Wind Warning issued March 19 at 8:14PM PDT until March 21 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, north winds 25 to 40 mph with

damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT

Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM

PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major

roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include

Interstate 5 and Highway 33.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.