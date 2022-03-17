Wind Advisory issued March 17 at 1:24PM PDT until March 18 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected. Strongest in the hills and mountains.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains. Strongest western portions.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
