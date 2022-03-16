Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 4:28AM PDT until March 16 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest in the mountains.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and Los
Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.