Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 12:56PM PDT until March 17 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the hills above
Montecito.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments