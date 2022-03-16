Wind Advisory issued March 16 at 10:12PM PDT until March 17 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley
and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.