Wind Advisory issued March 15 at 3:20AM PDT until March 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains and Santa Barbara
County South Coast.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.