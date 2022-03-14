Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 6:38PM PDT until March 15 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to 45

mph, except isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills above Gaviota

and Refugio. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara

County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways impacted by the strong winds include

Highways 101 and 154, especially across Gaviota and San Marcos

Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of advisory level winds

will be possible Tuesday night.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.