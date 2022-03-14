Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 6:38PM PDT until March 15 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to 45
mph, except isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills above Gaviota
and Refugio. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Major roadways impacted by the strong winds include
Highways 101 and 154, especially across Gaviota and San Marcos
Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of advisory level winds
will be possible Tuesday night.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
