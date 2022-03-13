Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 9:06PM PDT until March 14 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to
45 mph, except isolated gusts to 50 mph at times near Gaviota
and Refugio. Strongest winds across western portions.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains and Santa Barbara
County South Coast.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways
impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154,
especially across Gaviota and San Marcos Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.