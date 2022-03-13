Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 2:05PM PDT until March 14 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to

45 mph, except isolated gusts to 50 mph at times near Gaviota

and Refugio. Strongest winds across western portions.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains and Santa Barbara

County South Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult. Gusty winds

could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown

down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways

impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154,

especially across Gaviota and San Marcos Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.