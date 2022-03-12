Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 4:48PM PST until March 14 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 35 to 45
mph, except isolated gusts to 50 mph at times near Gaviota and
Refugio. Strongest winds across western portions.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways impacted
by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially
across Gaviota and San Marcos Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments