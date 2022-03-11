Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 3:24AM PST until March 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph in favored foothill areas.
* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys,
Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Coastal Valleys,
Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. This includes Interstate 5, Highways 14 and 126, and the
10, 23, 57, 60, 101, 118, 170, 210, 405, 605, and 710 freeways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.