Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 3:24AM PST until March 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected. Strongest from Oxnard to Malibu.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. This includes Pacific Coast Highway, the 10, 105, 110,
405, 605, and 710 freeways in Los Angeles County, and Highway
101 in Ventura County.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.