Wind Advisory issued March 11 at 3:24AM PST until March 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected. Strongest from Oxnard to Malibu.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. This includes Pacific Coast Highway, the 10, 105, 110,

405, 605, and 710 freeways in Los Angeles County, and Highway

101 in Ventura County.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.