Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 3:36AM PST until March 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys,

Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Coastal Valleys,

Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel

Valley.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.