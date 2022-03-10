Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 3:36AM PST until March 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Strongest from Oxnard to Malibu.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.