Wind Advisory issued March 10 at 2:12PM PST until March 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Interior Valleys,
Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Coastal Valleys,
Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel
Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.