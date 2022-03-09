Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 7:45PM PST until March 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Ventura County

Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley and San

Gabriel Valley.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Thursday to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.