Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 7:45PM PST until March 11 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Ventura County
Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley and San
Gabriel Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Thursday to 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.