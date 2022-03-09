Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 7:45PM PST until March 10 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast, west of Goleta.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
