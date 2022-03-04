Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 2:21AM PST until March 6 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to

8 inches with local amounts up to 12 inches above 5000 feet.

Accumulations from a dusting up to 2 inches down to 3500 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, especially tonight through

Saturday night.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Road closures are

possible mainly tonight through Saturday, including Highway 33.

Roads may remain icy and impassable well after snowfall has

ended. Gusty winds could generate blowing snow with low

visibilities at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.