Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 2:21AM PST until March 6 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches above 5000 feet. Local amounts up to 6 inches on
favored peaks. Accumulations from a dusting up to 1 inch down to
3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph especially tonight
through Saturday night.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Road closures are
possible mainly tonight and Saturday. Roads may remain icy and
impassable well after snowfall has ended. Gusty winds could
generate blowing snow with low visibilities at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.