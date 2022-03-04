Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 2:21AM PST until March 6 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches above 5000 feet. Local amounts up to 6 inches on

favored peaks. Accumulations from a dusting up to 1 inch down to

3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph especially tonight

through Saturday night.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Road closures are

possible mainly tonight and Saturday. Roads may remain icy and

impassable well after snowfall has ended. Gusty winds could

generate blowing snow with low visibilities at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.