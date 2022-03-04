Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:12PM PST until March 6 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow expected, with additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Snow levels between 2500 and
4000 feet, lowest Saturday morning. West to north winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph at times.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Road closures are
possible, including Highway 33. Roads may remain icy and
impassable well after snowfall has ended. Gusty winds could
generate blowing snow with low visibilities at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.
