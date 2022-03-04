Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 8:50AM PST until March 6 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast. Widespread Saturday
afternoon, otherwise focused over canyons and hills.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101 and 154,
as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Gusty winds could
blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments