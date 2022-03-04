Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 7:29PM PST until March 6 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph favored foothills. Widespread

winds Saturday afternoon, otherwise focused over canyons and

hills.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101 and 154,

as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Gusty winds could

blow around unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.