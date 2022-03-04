Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 7:29PM PST until March 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coastal

Valleys, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands and Santa Clarita

Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.