Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 7:29PM PST until March 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coastal
Valleys, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands and Santa Clarita
Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.