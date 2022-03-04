Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 1:26PM PST until March 6 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
expected. Widespread Saturday afternoon, otherwise focused over
canyons and hills.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101 and 154,
as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.