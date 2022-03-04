Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 1:26PM PST until March 5 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast,
and Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments