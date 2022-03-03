Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 2:15PM PST until March 6 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches in the Santa Barbara County Mountains, and 6 to 12
inches in the Ventura and Los Angeles County Mountains. Heaviest
snow amounts in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph especially Friday night and Saturday
night.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County
Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa
Monica Range.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Road closures are
possible mainly Friday night and Saturday, including Interstate
5 over the Grapevine, Highway 33 through the Grapevine, and
Highway 2 through the San Gabriel Mountains. Roads may remain
icy and impassable well after snowfall has ended. Gusty winds
could generate blowing snow with low visibilities at times.
Avoid mountain travel or carry an emergency kit in case you
become stranded or stuck in snow.
The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling
1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.
Comments