Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 2:15PM PST until March 6 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to

6 inches in the Santa Barbara County Mountains, and 6 to 12

inches in the Ventura and Los Angeles County Mountains. Heaviest

snow amounts in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph especially Friday night and Saturday

night.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County

Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa

Monica Range.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Road closures are

possible mainly Friday night and Saturday, including Interstate

5 over the Grapevine, Highway 33 through the Grapevine, and

Highway 2 through the San Gabriel Mountains. Roads may remain

icy and impassable well after snowfall has ended. Gusty winds

could generate blowing snow with low visibilities at times.

Avoid mountain travel or carry an emergency kit in case you

become stranded or stuck in snow.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.