Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 10:16PM PST until March 6 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches in the Santa Barbara County Mountains, and 6 to 12

inches in the Ventura and Los Angeles County Mountains.

Heaviest snow amounts in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph especially Friday night and

Saturday night.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County

Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa

Monica Range.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Road closures are

possible mainly Friday night and Saturday, including

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Highway 33 through the

Grapevine, and Highway 2 through the San Gabriel Mountains.

Roads may remain icy and impassable well after snowfall has

ended. Gusty winds could generate blowing snow with low

visibilities at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling

1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3.