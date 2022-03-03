Beach Hazards Statement issued March 3 at 2:28AM PST until March 3 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to

7 feet with dangerous rip currents. For the Beach Hazards

Statement, dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM Friday to 11 AM

PST Sunday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this

evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. There is an increased

risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and

surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks,

and capsize small boats nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.