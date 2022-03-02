Beach Hazards Statement issued March 2 at 8:22PM PST until March 3 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…Through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Disregard previous statement about

cancellation. Ventura Harbor has reported large waves and

dangerous rip currents continuing, so the Beach Hazards

Statement remains in effect through Thursday evening.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.