Beach Hazards Statement issued March 2 at 1:56PM PST until March 3 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…Through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Disregard previous statement about
cancellation. Ventura Harbor has reported large waves and
dangerous rip currents continuing, so the Beach Hazards
Statement remains in effect through Thursday evening.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
