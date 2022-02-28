Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 8:09PM PST until March 1 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45

mph, except isolated gusts to 50 mph near Montecito Hills.

Strongest winds in the foothills.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara

County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.