Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 8:09PM PST until March 1 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45
mph, except isolated gusts to 50 mph near Montecito Hills.
Strongest winds in the foothills.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
