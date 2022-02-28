Beach Hazards Statement issued February 28 at 6:06PM PST until March 1 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected

due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Surf will be highest on

west facing beaches.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…Through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and

surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off

beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.