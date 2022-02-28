Beach Hazards Statement issued February 28 at 6:06PM PST until March 1 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected
due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Surf will be highest on
west facing beaches.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…Through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the
hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and
surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off
beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.