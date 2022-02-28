Beach Hazards Statement issued February 28 at 1:11PM PST until February 28 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected
due to elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet.
Surf will be highest on west facing beaches.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the
hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and
surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off
beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
