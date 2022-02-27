Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
February 28, 2022 6:26 am
Published 9:34 pm

Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 9:34PM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected, with isolated gusts to 55 mph in the foothills.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Alerts
Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content