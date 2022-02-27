Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 1:43PM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments